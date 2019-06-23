BUFFALO, N.Y. — L.L. Bean's Backyard Campsite set up camp Sunday at Canalside, promoting summer activities now that the season has officially arrived.

The event was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The outdoors retailer, which will open a location in the new Northtown Plaza, planned a full slate of events for the day, including s'mores roasting, yard games, an audio experience featuring nature's sounds, and experts giving instructions on how to pack the perfect sleeping bag.

L.L. Bean also offered a hands-on opportunity with its Outdoor Discovery Program at the Canalside event.

