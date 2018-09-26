CLARENCE CENTER, NY - A new business in Clarence will soon offer kiddos a unique way to exercise their bodies and minds through yoga, art, reading, and meditation.

Lizzie's Little Yogi's opens its doors October 1, and owner and class instructor Elizabeth Blinkoff says it's far more than your typical yoga studio.

Her focus through the studio, she says, is to teach kids how to manage their thoughts, feelings, and emotions in a "healthy and positive way."

"Too many children are never taught these invaluable skills, leading to behavioral difficulties at both home and school. I use yoga, music, art, reading, and meditation to teach these skills in every class," says Blinkoff.

She says her own 3-year-old, Calvin, was the inspiration to open Lizzie's Little Yogi's, as she watched his skills improve the more they practiced yoga together. "I wanted Calvin to learn mindfulness, self-acceptance, self-love, discipline, compassion, and how to label what he’s feeling and to be able to express it in a healthy and positive way. Things that I never learned as a child and are much harder to learn as an adult."

Blinkoff, who has a background in teaching, counseling, and behavior management, found a Children’s Yoga Instructor Certification Program, and says, "Once I found that, I found my passion. I knew I had to open my own children’s yoga studio and spread these wonderful gifts to as many children as I can."

The studio offers classes for children ages two through eight, and children of all abilities are welcome.

For more information, you can visit the Lizzie's Little Yogi's website.

