Livingston County man gets 12 years in prison for sexually abusing child over eight year period

The Wyoming County District Attorney says the abuse started when the victim was just four years old.
Credit: wgrz

WARSAW, N.Y. — Calling him the devil on earth, a Wyoming County Court judge sentenced a Livingston County man to a dozen years behind bars for the repeated sexual abuse of a child.

Lonnie Day, 74, of Nunda, NY, appeared Thursday morning before Judge Michael Mohun. Day was arrested in August and pleaded guilty on September 16 to a single count of Course Sexual Conduct against a Child. 

Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen says the abuse took place between 2008-2017 starting when the victim was four years old.

Day was also sentenced to 20 years post release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender when he gets out of prison.

