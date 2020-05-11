Livingston County man gets 12 years in prison for sexually abusing child over eight year period

WARSAW, N.Y. — Calling him the devil on earth, a Wyoming County Court judge sentenced a Livingston County man to a dozen years behind bars for the repeated sexual abuse of a child.
Lonnie Day, 74, of Nunda, NY, appeared Thursday morning before Judge Michael Mohun. Day was arrested in August and pleaded guilty on September 16 to a single count of Course Sexual Conduct against a Child.
Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen says the abuse took place between 2008-2017 starting when the victim was four years old.
Day was also sentenced to 20 years post release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender when he gets out of prison.