GROVELAND, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested one man in connection to the assault of a 61-year-old man with a car jack stand, according to deputies.

Mario Ramirez was arrested last week after investigators said he struck a 61 year-old man with a car jack stand after they got into a argument. Deputies said after the argument, Ramirez, 26, hit the unidentified man in the head with the metal jack stand.

Deputies said they arrested Rameriez on Thursday, April 23 and charged him with felony assault in the second degree . He was arranged and released on his own recognizance. He is awaiting trial on an undetermined date, according to the Sheriff's Office.

