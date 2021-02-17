x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Livingston County man accused of threatening to shoot co-workers and supervisors

Sheriff's deputies were called to a business in the Town of Geneseo on February 10 for a report of an out of control employee.
Credit: Livingston County Sheriff

GENESEO, N.Y. — A Livingston County man is facing charges after deputies were called to a business for a report of an employee out of control.

It happened shortly after 8:30 AM on February 10 at a business on Volunteer Road in the Town of Geneseo. Deputies say Nicholas Willey, 30, was allegedly threatening to shoot co-workers and supervisors.

Deputies say Willey is accused making serious threats against those on a list of co-workers that had upset him in recent years. Deputies were told he possibly owned an AK-47 assault rifle as well.

That AK-47 and a rifle were recovered during a search of Willey's home. He was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. He was arraigned in the Town of Geneseo where bail was set at $10,000.

Related Articles