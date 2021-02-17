Livingston County man accused of threatening to shoot co-workers and supervisors

Sheriff's deputies were called to a business in the Town of Geneseo on February 10 for a report of an out of control employee.

It happened shortly after 8:30 AM on February 10 at a business on Volunteer Road in the Town of Geneseo. Deputies say Nicholas Willey, 30, was allegedly threatening to shoot co-workers and supervisors.

Deputies say Willey is accused making serious threats against those on a list of co-workers that had upset him in recent years. Deputies were told he possibly owned an AK-47 assault rifle as well.