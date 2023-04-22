Local lawmakers proposing new bill after livestock thefts, trespassing in Niagara County

According to Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti, there have been 2 thefts and 2 incidents of trespassing since last weekend.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — For about a week now, farmers in Niagara County have been on edge.

"I saw a vehicle at the end of my property this morning around 11," said Ginny O'Malley, who has owned Packard Meadows Farm in Niagara County since 2017.

"Hopped in the truck, took photos, turned around, came back, and realized that it was somebody doing work there on another farm, and the vehicle had just parked there to be out of the way. But it's pretty sad that's my first reaction."

She rescues horses but has been looking over her shoulder for days, like many farmers in the area, wondering if their livestock will be stolen.

"What we lose are pieces of our heart if these animals disappear," she said.

Local lawmakers met Saturday afternoon to talk about legislation they are sponsoring, which would impose stricter penalties for stealing livestock.

New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Michael Norris say they are proposing legislation amending the law on burglary in the second degree.

It would not only include trespassing on farmland with the intent to commit crime, but it would also come with a stricter sentence.

Ortt says if convicted, thieves could go to jail for three and a half to 15 years, followed by two to five years of post-release supervision.

"These are not advocates. These are criminals. This is not advocacy when you're trespassing on people's personal property ... in an attempt not to steal their livestock but to steal their livelihood. I want to make it clear to this group, you are not welcome in Niagara County," Ortt said.

Ortt says offenders would also be charged with larceny, depending on the value of the property they steal.

However, he admits the timeline could be awhile before it gets passed.

"We still don't have a state budget that was due by April 1 so you can sort of make the connection there," Ortt said. "Albany moves at its own pace, which is really slow. My role is to look at where there's holes in the law, gaps in the law, to try and strengthen any kind of legislation. I'm going to introduce it."

This is all in response to an open rescue movement meeting held in Tonawanda last weekend.

Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti says the meeting informed people how to surveil farms, steal livestock, and how to win a trial.

"I can tell you that people came from Canada for this. I don't believe this to be a local group. I believe this to be a larger movement than that," Filicetti said.

He says his office has dealt with one theft and two trespassing incidents since then, and New York State Police have also have a report for one theft of livestock.

"Farmers love their animals. ... What they're doing is scaring all of us that have animals," O'Malley said. "We just need to put a stop to these people."

Filicetti says the best way to do that is if you see something, say something.