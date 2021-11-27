LiveNF Makers Market returns featuring 75 local artisans, vendors in Niagara Falls

The holiday shopping event is being held Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — In honor of Small Business Saturday, the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a special event this weekend showcasing local vendors and artisans.

The LiveNF Makers Market is returning in 2021 after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday shopping event is being held Saturday, Nov. 27, and will feature over 75 local artisans and vendors.

There will also be live music, art and concessions at the event, which is being held at the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls located at 101 Old Falls Street. Some of the musical guests will include Zak Ward, Niagara River Iroquois Dancers, Kurt and the Loders, the Niagara Falls High School Jazz Band and Dynamic Drum Arts of WNY.

But that's not all, the event will also feature a group of "min makers" between the ages of 5 and 14.