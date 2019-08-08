NEW YORK — An earlier report that Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a "breathing problem" appears to be not entirely accurate.

Live Nation released a statement Thursday morning saying the Outlaw Music Festival featuring the 86-year-old singer, along with Bonnie Raitt, Phil Lesh & Friends and Allison Krauss September 8 at Darien Lake is still on.

"Unfortunately, Willie had to cancel a handful of shows in August, but he'll see you on the road again starting in September for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour," the concert promoter said in a statement.

The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing "I need to have my doctor check out." Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He wrote "I'll be back."

Nelson was due to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21. His tour was scheduled to end on Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.