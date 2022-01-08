Live Nation addresses "stressful, rowdy" night at the gates of Darien Lake in email to employees

The incident in the parking lot reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday when singer, Pitbull was set to take the stage.

Example video title will go here for this video

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Live Nation addressed rumors about a fight outside a Darien Lake concert over the weekend in an email to employees Monday morning.

In the email signed by Live Nation General Manager Molly Groden, employees were thanked for handling a "stressful" night at the gates and "rowdy" guests. The incident reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday when singer, Pitbull was set to take the stage.

Groden goes on to address "news and social media posts regarding the fights in the parking lots" and claimed that "people who likely weren't even at the event are overexaggerating the situation." She added that Live Nation's corporate incident team was aware of the situation.

2 On Your Side has reached out to Live Nation and Darien Lake seeking more information about what exactly occurred. As of 7:30 p.m., Monday night neither had responded.

Attempts to reach the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and several other law enforcement agencies were also made Monday but led to the same result: no definitive answer. It remains unclear how many people were involved in this incident, if there were any arrests made and if anyone was injured.

The email continues with Groden reassuring crew members and guests that safety is their top priority and that Live Nation will "continue to do everything we can to keep you all safe and happy." A pre-show snack was apparently provided to the crew.

Several people did reach out to 2 On Your Side with questions about the incident. Carlos Feliciano-Cox said the Amphitheater and concert space appeared to be unaffected by the reported fight, although he did hear about them while leaving the concert.