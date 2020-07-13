Live music returning to Artpark this month

The events, which will take place over the next few months, were adapted with social distancing in mind.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark announced that live music will return to the park starting Sunday, July 16, with an all new 'Music in the Woods' series.

The new outdoor concerts were either adapted from previously scheduled engagements or designed specifically to make social distancing possible while enjoying the performance. The series is full of free outdoor performances taking place each Sunday in the park's Emerald Grove area, overlooking the Niagara River.

Though the concerts are free, there are strict capacity limits. In order to reserve a spot for any of the concerts email artpark@artpark.net.

A full schedule of performers is listed below.