Literacy Buffalo Niagara hosting 'Booked for the Evening' virtual fundraising event

The virtual event is set for Thursday, September 24th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local group that helps Western New Yorkers learn to read and learn English is hoping the community will come together virtually to support their mission.

Literacy Buffalo Niagara is hosting a digital fundraiser on Thursday, September 24.

It's called "Booked for the Evening." Tickets are $100 per person and include food and drinks available for pickup from Resurgence Brewing on Chicago Street in Buffalo.

After picking up your meal and program, participants are invited to come together online that evening to hear stories from the organization's students and tutors.

Literacy Buffalo Niagara's tutors help about 300 adults each year and all for free.