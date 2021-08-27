Josh Allen's limited edition cereal back on the shelves

The limited edition cereal is being sold at Wegmans, plbse.com and at the Cereal Spot on Hertel Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Allen's limited edition cereal is once again available for purchase.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback made the announcement Thursday on Twitter saying he partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment to create the limited edition cereal called "Josh's Jaqs."

"It’s very surreal to have your own cereal," Allen said in a video on his Instagram page. "It’s something as a kid you always dream of."

Part of the proceeds earned from the sale of the cereal will once again benefit John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

The limited edition item is being sold at Wegmans, plbse.com and at the Cereal Spot on Hertel Avenue.