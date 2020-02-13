BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're celebrating Western New York at Oishei's Children Hospital.

If you notice a lot of first responders with their lights on at 5:45 Thursday night, it's not an emergency. They're spreading the love. When it gets dark out, they'll be shining their lights for love.

It's an event modeled after one done at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester, which was super popular. Video got shared a ton online after the event.

Thursday's Lights for Love is to celebrate Valentine's Day. Cars and trucks from the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Fire Department, Erie County Sheriff's Office, the NFTA and New York State Police, and ambulances will be there. First responders from more agencies might show up, too.

Patients and their families will shine lights back at the first responders from their rooms, and this is expected to mean a whole lot to them.

RELATED: 500 sets of pajamas given to hospitalized children in Buffalo

RELATED: FDA approves fast-acting insulin connected to Western New York

RELATED: WGRZ to broadcast Variety Kids Telethon