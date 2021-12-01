Light the night orange for Luca: 1 year later

It was one year ago Monday when an 11-year-old boy from Hamburg passed away from complications of the flu.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Monday, January 11 marks one year since 11-year-old Luca Calanni died from complications of the flu.

To honor his life, the Live Like Luca Foundation is once again asking Western New Yorkers to light their porches orange for the next week.

Orange was Luca's favorite color.

The Live Like Luca Foundation released the following statement on Twitter:

"2020 was a challenging year. Despite these challenges, we are amazed and grateful for all of the support that we have received from the community. Your generosity has allowed us to enact Luca's vision through the Luca S. Calanni foundation.