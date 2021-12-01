Light the night orange for Luca: 1 year later

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Monday, January 11 marks one year since 11-year-old Luca Calanni died from complications of the flu.
To honor his life, the Live Like Luca Foundation is once again asking Western New Yorkers to light their porches orange for the next week.
Orange was Luca's favorite color.
The Live Like Luca Foundation released the following statement on Twitter:
"2020 was a challenging year. Despite these challenges, we are amazed and grateful for all of the support that we have received from the community. Your generosity has allowed us to enact Luca's vision through the Luca S. Calanni foundation.
"We continue to mourn the loss of Luca, while also cherishing the 11 years we were blessed to share with him. To honor Luca, our giver of light, please consider Lighting the Night Orange for the week of January 11th."