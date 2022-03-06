Lifeguard training underway to fill job openings in WNY

Some communities may not open all of their pools this year because of a lifeguard shortage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has reported many times about the national lifeguard shortage, and Western New York wasn't left out of it.

"We're still seeing some struggles in the community with how COVID impacted us. For example, the West Seneca Town Pool, you know, they just decided recently that they were unable to open the pool just due to a shortage of lifeguards," said Vincent Riddle, Aquatics Director at the Southtowns Family YMCA.

Now that COVID restrictions are lifted, the Southtowns Family YMCA is in the middle of its fifth lifeguard course of the year.

Riddle says they're finding the average age for people taking the lifeguard courses is a bit on the lower end right now which he sees as a sign the job is being revitalized as one teens are looking forward to.

"I think being a lifeguard, it's a great opportunity one to have a nice gig, but it develops a lot of leadership traits. I find that it's a good stepping stone into future careers. I've had several nurses go through my programs and staying on top of monthly trainings with CPR, it has a direct correlation with what their future ambitions and endeavors are," says Riddle.

In New York State, the lifeguarding credential is good for two years. Before you sign up for the American Red Cross course, you should know that there are some skills you need.

"It's a three-hundred yard continuous swim using front crawl, breast stroke, or a combination of both. There's a two minute tread using legs only, and then there's also a timed event with a brick where you need to surface swim for twenty yards, dive down between seven to ten feet of water, and then as you're kicking on your back you have to hold a brick with two hands," says Riddle.