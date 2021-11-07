Life Well Lived: Paul 'Kalo' Kalinowski

Paul 'Kalo' Kalinowski passed away on June 8, leaving behind a legacy of art, but more importantly indelible memories and friendships.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Each week on Sunday Daybreak, we like to shine a light on those Western New Yorkers who have made an impact on their families, friends and communities. This week 2 On Your Side contributor Larry Haneberg pays tribute to Paul 'Kalo' Kalinowski and his life well lived.

"I would describe Kalo's art as unique, meticulous, very detailed with a strong sense of the macabre," said artist Kathleen Sherin, a friend of Paul 'Kalo' Kalinowski.

Kalinowski was an eccentric, indelible and beloved part of Western New York's art scene with a vast network of friends.

"His list of like 160 some people, he would send out a Halloween card and a Christmas Card made by himself," said Gary Judkins. "I'm a longtime friend of Paul Kalinowski going back 40 some years."

Kalinowski didn't just paint and draw, he performed his art.

"Last year, the last Halloween party that he had, Kalo made a costume where he is actually sitting in the electric chair and he's decked out in prison stripes," Judkins said. "And there's a thing on his head for electrocuting him and it's just an amazing piece"

Sense of the macabre, indeed.

"If creating art is fulfilling some personal need for each person then I think he was a successful artist," Sherin said. "I don't think he sought fame or recognition. He was very humble. He was a very humble man."

Kalo knew he was losing his battle with colon cancer and let his friend Sherin know in his last voicemail.