Life Well Lived: Elmer Granchelli

Elmer Granchelli passed away on June 5, leaving a legacy of not just concrete and steel, but of love, respect and caring.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Each week on Sunday Daybreak, we like to shine a light on those Western New Yorkers who have made an impact on their families, friends and communities. This week 2 On Your Side contributor Larry Haneberg pays tribute to Elmer Granchelli and his life well lived.

If you've driven down East Avenue in Lockport, chances are you have seen the impressive marquee for the venerable old Palace Theatre. The theatre is a landmark Developer Elmer Granchelli worked hard to save.

"He felt it was a great, great place for young people to have their first jobs," said Kelli Alaimo, property and leasing manager for Granchelli Developing.

"It lost money every year, and my dad was okay with that," said Texas Developer Jim Granchelli, Elmer Granchelli's son. "He said, 'Yeah Jim, but where are the people who can't afford $8 or $9 for a movie' back then, and 'where are their children gonna go.'"

Jim Granchelli said his father would take him on construction jobs since he was 8-years-old, saying "You need to learn from the bottom up. You can't put the roof on first, Jim."

"But it goes back to him being the most gentle man and a gentleman always," Alaimo said. "Never raised his voice. We were all treated as if we were family. He really taught us to be analytical, and to act as if it was our company."

And that company helped to grow downtown Lockport over the past few decades.

"It's just to provide the best service," Alaimo said. "Being a local company, a local property management company, to provide the best service and help local businesses grow."

The Palace Theatre was turned over to a not-for-profit so it could continue to grace East Avenue.

"To sum him up: prince of men kinda guy," Jim Granchelli said.