WGRZ's commUNITY -Pride Special

Join us for a special episode of commUNITY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This month WGRZ's commUNITY celebrates local PRIDE with a special episode airing on Saturday, June 5th at 8am. In this episode of commUNITY, WGRZ's Claudine Ewing and Pete Gallivan introduce viewers to an openly gay local lawmaker, learn his story and discuss policy. This episode of commUNITY also takes a look at the impact of same sex marriage on Niagara Falls tourism.

Pete Gallivan explores LGBTQ+ history and talks with the owner of Club Marcela. Claudine Ewing introduces viewers to a local transgender artist and the special concludes with the sounds of the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus.

This special episode of commUNITY aired on June 1st at 7:30pm to kick-off local Pride week celebrations. An encore airing of the special is airing on WGRZ Ch. 2 on Saturday, June 5th at 8am.