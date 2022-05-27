Town of Hamburg to host pride celebration

The pride celebration was organized by Hamburg Pride.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg Pride announced they will be hosting a pride celebration the weekend of June 10-12 in the village.

Planning for the event began months ago.

"I’m proud of our town and the work that our community is doing to promote the welcoming environment in Hamburg. We recognize that we are part of a greater fabric in WNY and have taken a lead in the southtowns to take actions toward equity and inclusion," says Hamburg Town Councilmember Karen Hoak.

The celebration kicks off on Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. with a "Pride Happy Hour" at Alchemy Wine and Beer.

The 'Pride Ride' will be held Saturday, June 11 beginning at 11 a.m. from Gunther's Hill Park on Woodview Avenue. From there, riders will do a slow roll through the village.

On June 12, "Pride in the Park" will be held at Memorial Park in the village. The festivities start with a 10 a.m. Pride service led by the Hamburg Unitarian Universalist Church.

Other events include, guided meditation, performances by Mel's School of Music, and dancing.

There will also be activities for kids, including face painting, a balloon artist, the Superhero Alliance of WNY, crafts, dancing, and much more.

Parking will be available in the Municipal lot. Food trucks will also be available to purchase food and bathrooms will also be provided.