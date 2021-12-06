Town of Batavia holds second-ever Pride parade

The parade ended with a Pride festival and live performances celebrating members of the LGBTQ community.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Town of Batavia held its second-ever Pride parade on Saturday morning.

The event kicked a weekend of celebration. The parade ended with a Pride festival and live performances by local artists celebrating members of the LGBTQ community.

Mrs. Kasha Davis from "RuPaul's Drag Race" was also in attendance, and there is more to come Sunday in Batavia.

Elsewhere in Western New York, the Oliver Street Merchants Association is hosting "Shop with Pride on Oliver Street" on Saturday at Heritage Park on Oliver Street.

There was a Pride flag-raising ceremony at 10:45 a.m. before the event began.