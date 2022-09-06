The Pride Center of WNY, other LGBTQ+ organizations awarded $26,000

The Pride Center of Western New York will get the bulk of the $26,000 grant, to help with planning and hosting the 2022 Trans Wellness Conference.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local LGBTQ+ non-profit organizations are getting thousands of dollars to help fund their programs and events.

The Pride Center of Western New York will get the bulk of the $26,000 grant, to help with planning and hosting the 2022 Trans Wellness Conference. Other non-profits receiving a cut are "Upstate New York Black and Latino Pride," "Vogue Buffalo," and "Gay and Lesbian Youth Services."

The funding is through the City’s neighborhood initiatives, which allocates money for direct investments at the neighborhood level.

"Often times young people are looking for a space that reflects them. Or a space of what they want to do or that they find interesting. And it's funding a place like this that brings kids from all over the place that actually promotes who they are as a person," said Mitch Nowakowski, Fillmore District Councilmember.

The funds going to the Pride Center will also help with purchasing personal care and safety kits, as well as operational costs.