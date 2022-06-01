State landmarks, including Niagara Falls, to be lit to celebrate pride month

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Wednesday designating June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in New York State

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Several New York state landmarks will be lit in pride colors to celebrate pride month.

As part of the celebration, the LGBTQ+ progress flag will be flown at state parks across New York, state landmarks, including Niagara Falls, will be lit in pride colors and a new exhibit will open in the State Capitol honoring LGBTQ+ service members in the military.

"Pride Month is a time to celebrate the countless contributions of the LBGTQ+ community to New York State," Governor Hochul said. "Every New Yorker, regardless of gender and sexual identity or expression deserves a government that recognizes them for who they are and provides a space of value, love, and belonging. From the major advancements in LGBTQ+ equity achieved as part of our recently Enacted Budget to trailblazing nominees, my administration will continue to fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community."

The Love NY LGBTQ iniative will participate in pride events across the state, including in Buffalo and Rochester.

Here are list of state landmarks that will be lit on June 1, as well as June 23-30 in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month: