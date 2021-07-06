Roswell Park holds first ever LGBTQ pride flag raising ceremony

The cancer center says it also partners with local organizations that specialize in LGBTQ healthcare.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center held an LGBTQ pride flag raising ceremony on Monday, June 7.

Organizers of the event say they wanted to honor and celebrate LGBTQ people within Roswell Park, and in Western New York in general.

One speaker specifically acknowledged that while there is a lot to celebrate during pride month, there is also still progress to be made. She says this especially matters when it comes to society accepting members of the LGBTQ community.

Roswell Park also partners with organizations like Evergreen Health and the Pride Center of Western New York, which provide inclusive health care options.