Rainbow City Pride festival held in Niagara Falls

Hundreds turned out to enjoy drag performances, live music from the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus, and unicorn-drawn carriage rides, all free of charge.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's the last weekend of Pride Month, and in Niagara Falls, people celebrated with another festival.

Rainbow City Pride kicked off Saturday afternoon on Old Falls Street.

"I think this is a really great celebration of love and acceptance, and we're just showing that we are integrated and part of Niagara County," said Ronald Piaseczny, the president of Niagara Pride.

Rainbow City Pride ended Saturday evening, giving way to an after-party at the Archives Pub until midnight.