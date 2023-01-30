Pride Center of WNY expanding cultural competency training to meet demand

There are multiple learning objectives offered in the professional development training.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To meet increased demand, the Pride Center of Western New York is expanding its cultural competency training services.

The professional development training sessions are designed to help increase the number of LGBTQ+ affirming providers, business, education institutions, organizations and government agencies in the area.

The center also announced to promotion of Em Bystrak, MPH, to engagement and education manager to oversee the expansion.

“We could not be more thrilled to embark on the expansion of these trainings, especially as the demand across the region continues to grow,” said Kelly Craig, MPA, executive director, Pride Center of Western New York (she/her).

“With Em serving as our subject matter expert, who has trained more than 1,700 Western New Yorkers on how to better support LGBTQ+ people in their communities, we’re confident that we can meet this demand and continue to educate interested organizations on how best to create an environment of respect – despite our differences.”

The trainings can be tailored to meet the needs of each organization and cover a range of topics including:

Differences between sexuality and gender

Differences between sex assigned at birth and gender

The importance of pronouns

Specific identities and how they’re defined

Compliance with NYS laws

“I’m incredibly honored to take on this role and look forward to connecting with even more organizations as we continue to build greater social support for individuals who identify as LGBTQ+ across the region,” said Bystrak.

“With the help of our donors and experienced staff, we’re not only able to work on the professional development of individuals, but we’re looking to foster as many affirming and productive work environments in Western New York as possible.”