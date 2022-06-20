Paws and Pride to be held June 25

The event, which runs from 12pm-3pm at 5660 Clinton Street in Elma, is aimed at celebrating pride and dogs.

ELMA, N.Y. — 716 Paws is holding a 'Paws and Pride' event on Saturday, June 25.

There will be pride-themed photos for families and pets as well as crafts for the kids. Local vendors will also be on hand so you can shop.

If you're looking for a 'fur-ever' friend, there will be dogs and puppies that are up for adoption that you can meet.