Niagara Pride hosting WNY LGBTQ+ Youth Vocational Conference next weekend

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Pride, Inc., is starting a new program to help LGBTQ+ youth connect with employers.

On Saturday, April 23, the first WNY LGBTQ+ Youth Vocational Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 140 Rainbow Blvd, Niagara Falls.

The free event is planned to be offered twice yearly, in the spring and the fall.

Niagara Pride said in the release, "work is a fundamental aspect of one’s identity. The quest to find employment that aligns with and enriches an individual's life can be a daunting and stressful task for anyone."

The program aims to help LGBTQ+ youth find work with an employer that aligns with their goals and provides a fulfilling work.

Four presenters will be at the event to provide information on the following topics:

How to conduct a self-directed vocational search.

Effectively utilize Career Assessments, O*Net, and local community-based job seeking resources.

Resume writing, interview skills, and other job seeking soft skills.

Employment laws, discrimination, and LGBTQ+ challenges when seeking employment; and

Diversity and inclusivity in the workforce.

The conference is free and will include a boxed lunch.

Registration is available online and must be completed before the day of the event. Attendees must be between 15 and 25 years old, identify as LGBTQ+, and have transportation to and from the conference.