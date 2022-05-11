Niagara Pride, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens holding new 'Spring Into Pride' event

The event takes place Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gardens, which will be lit up in the Pride rainbow colors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Pride Month just around the corner, Niagara Pride and the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is kicking off the season with a new event.

"Spring Into Pride" will take place on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at the gardens, which will be illuminated in the Pride rainbow colors.

While there, people will be able to take in the flowers and scents of the tropical paradise in the gardens.

Tickets for the event are $14 and can be purchased at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens website. The event will also include a basket raffle to benefit Niagara Pride.

Representatives from Niagara Pride will be at the event to share information about the services they provide. The nonprofit helps the community with the following:

Know Your Status campaign to help provide sexual health and wellness materials for free to individuals as well as share information about HIV and STI testing in all eight counties of WNY

Niagara County LGBTQ+ Community Needs Survey – a yearly comprehensive survey which looks at challenges and barriers faced by the LGBTQ+ community when accessing health care, housing services, legal services, and other community providers

WNY LGBTQ+ Youth Vocational Conference – to teach youth life-long job seeking skills

WNY Pride 5k – virtual 5k run or walk that runs the month of June (www.wnypride5k.org)

LGBTQ+ Scholarship program for high school seniors pursuing higher education

And in partnership with other agencies, Niagara Pride has been able to offer groups/services for addictions, breast and prostate cancer screenings, housing discrimination assistance, and support for LGBTQ+ Veterans

More information about Niagara Pride can be found on its website and Facebook page.