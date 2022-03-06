First Friday Gallery Walk in Allentown celebrates Pride

Organizers are hosting another event tomorrow at Jack Rabbit on Elmwood from noon to 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Pride Month with a ballroom takeover on Allen Street Friday night. It's all for intersect 2022— Vogue Night.

The event is part of the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk in Allentown. From vendors and art to ballroom competitions organizers say this event and others serve as important ways to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

"Pride is year-round, so it's very important we have some continuity instead of singular events or having it just be a weekend. It's a moment to emphasize and remember it's something that happens on the inside and is year-round," said Alexandre Burgos, candidate, Erie County Democratic Committee.