ECMC celebrates LGBTQ+ community with Pride walk

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Medical Center employees held a Pride walk Wednesday afternoon to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride in their institution and in our Western New York community.

Employees came together on ECMC's health campus on Grider Street for the walk, which was organized by their office of diversity, equity and inclusion. The walk was a celebration as well as a chance to share an important message.

"I think the number one message is to always be kind and to treat others as though, how you want to be treated, and to remember we're all human, we're all going through something, and we all need love and support, no matter who we are," said Melissa Gomez, director of ECMC's medical records department.

Gomez also said that their doors are always open for everybody, and they will support anyone however they can.