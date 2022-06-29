ECMC holds 2nd annual Pride Walk

It was a day for employees to show their support of the LGBTQ community, as well as send a message of equality and inclusion in health care.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Pride Month comes to a close, Erie County Medical Center held its second annual Pride Walk on Wednesday afternoon at its campus on Grider Street.

It was a day for employees to show their support of the LGBTQ community, as well as send a message of equality and inclusion in health care.

"It's a continued journey through growth love and education," ECMC's Melissa Gomez said. "We have resource groups here to provide to our staff, and this is just one step on the continued direction toward inclusiveness in not only health care, but in the world."