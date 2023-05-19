Community Beer Works launches new beer for Pride Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local brewery kicked off its third year of Pride Month celebrations on Friday by launching a special beer.
Community Beer Works just launched Pride Ale, which is part of a partnership with the Pride Center of WNY.
"I think businesses should demonstrate their values, tell people who they care about," Christopher Smith, the co-founder of Community Beer Works, told 2 On Your Side. "We care about everybody, and we want everyone to feel welcome in our business, and we want to make sure we celebrate all corners of our community."
A portion of all pint and four-pack sales will benefit the Pride Center.