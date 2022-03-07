Buffalo Sabres Pride Night being held on Thursday

The Sabres will hold a raffle Thursday. According to the team, a portion of the raffle will be donated to Niagara Pride.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres Pride Night is being held on Thursday at the game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Pride Night will take place at the KeyBank Center starting a 7 p.m.

The game will feature commemorative warm-up jerseys and activations throughout the event to "celebrate love and acceptance in our game." Also the first 5,000 fans in attendance will be given a pride rally towel.

In addition, a raffle will be held by the Sabres and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Niagara Pride.

This is the second Pride Game the team has helped host this season. The Sabres co-hosted a Pride Game with the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in November.

"The inspiration behind this collaboration is to help support the LGBTQ+ community in both cities and to continue our efforts to make hockey a sport that welcomes all who wish to be a part of our game," said Rich Jureller, Sabres vice president of community relations when the game announcement was made in November.