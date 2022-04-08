5 Buffalo hospitals named LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leaders

In the Human Rights Healthcare Equality Index report, five local hospitals got a perfect score.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple Buffalo hospitals have been named in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th anniversary edition of its Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) as top performers and equality leaders.

Five of those received perfect scores, making them equality leaders.

Buffalo hospitals that got perfect scores include Buffalo General Medical Center, Erie County Medical Center, Evergreen Health, John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Both Mercy Hospital of Buffalo Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Sisters of Charity Hospital were named top performers with a score of 85.

Additionally, Catholic Health reports that Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital have been named top performers. This was the first time that all of Catholic Health's hospitals have received recognition from the Human Rights Campaign.

“It’s important for our system to provide a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for all who seek care in our hospitals, health centers, skilled nursing faculties, and in their homes, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” said William B. Pryor, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Catholic Health. “Our Catholic identity compels us to treat everyone with respect and dignity. This includes offering safe, high quality, and compassionate care to all; providing a safe workplace for people to be who they are; and ensuring our patient and employment policies are non-discriminatory.”

The HEI is a benchmarking tool that evaluates healthcare facilities' policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees, according to the Human Rights Campaign. More than 2,200 healthcare facilities were evaluated worldwide.