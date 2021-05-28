x
Buffalo's Community Beer Works releases Pride beer

A portion of the proceeds from the hazy pale ale will benefit the Pride Center of Western New York.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just in time for LGBTQ Pride Month, which kicks off June 1, Community Beer Works in Buffalo is releasing a Pride beer.

A portion of every sale will go to the Pride Center of Western New York.

"We are trying to foster a healthy and respectful relationship in the Buffalo area," said Robert Turley Jr, the head brewer at Community Beer Works. "Everyone has a place here, everyone should be able to enjoy the products we make. And 'Pride' is a beer for all communities."

Turley Jr. described the beer as a "hazy pale ale," with a lower alcohol content, and tropical, fruity taste.

More information about Community Beer Works is available on its website.

