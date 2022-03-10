Buffalo Pride Week parade, festival returning in June

The Buffalo Pride Parade and Festival will return this year after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another event is making its return to its normal format after two years off during the pandemic.

Organizers of Buffalo Pride Week announced Thursday that the Pride Parade and Pride Festival will return this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Pride week will take place from May 31 through June 5 with the theme of homecoming.

“Each year, Pride Month and Pride Week are opportunities to find strength through love, inclusivity and unity, three things that have been especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Justin Azzarella, chief strategy officer at Evergreen Health. “Pride has been held virtually and at home for the past two years, and so a safe return of public events is a highly-anticipated ‘Homecoming’ for the LGBTQ+ community. We are so excited that the Parade and Festival are back and we’ll joyfully reunite to uplift LGBTQ+ people and celebrate being in-person once again.”

The weeklong celebration includes family-friendly events, fitness-related events, art events, and club parties.

The Pride Parade and Pride Festival will cap off the week on June 5.

The parade will go along its normal route beginning at Elmwood Avenue and Forest Avenue and ending at Canalside.

The parade will end with the festival at Canalside and include family activities, vendors, live music, food and drink.

“We are thankful that the state of the COVID-19 pandemic allows for safe, in-person gatherings. We are also respectful of each person’s comfort levels and want to celebrate in a way that makes everyone feel safe, so you may see a mix of virtual and in-person events this year,” continued Azzarella. “Community safety is our top priority and we’ll continue to monitor guidance set forth by our local and state governments.”

Beginning Thursday, Buffalo Pride Week participants are welcome to:

Register to participate in the Pride Parade

Submit events for the community calendar by visiting buffaloprideweek.com/events

Sign up to volunteer for the Pride Parade and the Pride Festival