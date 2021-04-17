Lexington Co-op, GObike hosting mobile bike repair shop

According to GObike, staff and volunteers will be on hand at the Lexington Co-op to assist with light and quick repairs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a little help to get your bicycle back into tip-top shape before summer arrives? Look no further.

On two separate dates during the month of April, both Lexington Co-op locations will host GObike's mobile bike repair services to help Western New Yorkers with basic maintenance or repair services.

According to GObike, staff and volunteers will be on hand at the Lexington Co-op to assist with light and quick repairs. Some of the repairs include inflating flat tires, fixing a sticky chain and adjusting brakes. Any large bike repairs must be done in-shop and will not be accommodated at the mobile bike repair.

The first event is scheduled to take place today at 1678 Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. Bike repairs will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The second event is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 22 at 807 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. Bike repairs will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are not required for either date.

At both events, GObike will also be accepting bicycle and bicycle part donations. Any bikes donated will go back into the community through GObike's community workshop and youth recycle-a-bicycle program.