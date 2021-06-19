Lewiston virtual Chalk YOUR Walk contest back in 2021, now open to anyone in New York State

Create your own chalk mural, snap a photo, and submit it by August 1 for a chance to win $500.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Lewiston Council on the Arts is bringing back its virtual Chalk YOUR Walk competition, and this year they're opening it up to anyone in New York State.

This year's theme is imagine, explore, and create. Your inspiration can be anything: nature, music, animals, sports, books and more.

You can create a chalk mural in your driveway, at a park, or in a parking lot then snap a picture and submit it to Kathryn@ArtCouncil.org

Entries must be received by August 1, 2021. Submissions will be posted on the Lewiston Council on the Arts Facebook page. Organizers will announced the winner on Facebook at 4 p.m. on August 14.

Best in show wins $500. There's a People's Choice award, and the winner will get $250. Kids 10 and under can win an honorable mention prize worth $50.

Click here to see submission requirements and contest rules.