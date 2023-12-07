Lewiston residents, town officials spar over property violations, charitable deeds

Two residents in the Town of Lewiston will soon be in court over property and zoning violations, but residents say their charitable deeds are being targeted.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Two residents in the Town of Lewiston will soon be making appearances in court over some minor property and zoning violations.

But the reasons behind the violations are what have the residents, and hundreds of supporters on social media, saying the town of Lewiston are in the wrong.

Samantha Bassett owns and operates the Little Bakery in the City of Niagara Falls. In January, Bassett was issued a code enforcement violation and a cease and desist letter from the Town of Lewiston.

"I was kind of unsure what they meant, because I give away free bread all the time," Bassett said.

According to the Town of Lewiston supervisor, the issue was a shed that Bassett had placed on the property.

2 On Your Side was shown a receipt for a shed permit issued by the town on January 17, 2023. At the time it appeared the issue was resolved.

"They were asked if the permit needs to include electrical for the shed, they said no, the shed won't have any electricity," Lewiston Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said. "A week later, after we issued the permit, our enforcement officer went up there and the shed was fully equipped with electricity."

Broderick also maintains there was an oven and air conditioning unit in the shed, which would have also required additional inspections.

When 2 On Your Side was on the property, the shed had an extension cord powering outlets inside with a small generator and the shed was completely empty.

On social media, the owner of the Little Bakery maintains the town is not happy that they give out loaves of bread to those in need. The bread is often stacked on a table at the end of her driveway.

"If it's the bread, I mean, we stopped everything," Bassett said. "Nothing goes on here, the Shed is empty and I believe we're in compliance."

Supervisor Broderick insists the charitable deeds by Bassett and the Little Bakery have nothing to do with the situation.

"If their Facebook post was true, I would probably resign tomorrow," Broderick told WGRZ. "It's a fabricated Facebook post, it says nothing to do with free bread free giveaways, absolutely nothing."

Broderick says another issue is any so-called event held on the property where money is exchanged, would also be a violation of town ordinances.

The Little Bakery is promoting an event with a suggested donation of $35 on the property this weekend. The proceeds will benefit the local Shriners.