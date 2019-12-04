YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A flyer was circulated to homes and businesses in Lewiston, N.Y. and Youngstown, N.Y. accusing the Lewiston-Porter Central School District of racism. According to Superintendent Paul J. Casseri, the flyer showed "horrific depictions" and had swastikas next to the text.

Casseri told 2 On Your Side that the flyer was sent to homes and businesses and the people who received the flyer contacted the Lewiston Police Department who then contacted the school district. That, he says, is how he first learned of the about the language used in the flyer.

"Basically targeting the district in and of itself claiming that we are a racist school district that is particularly racist towards African American students," Casseri told 2 On Your Side.

The flyer also accused the school district of purposely not hiring people of color who applied for positions to work in the school district. Casseri told 2 On Your Side the accusations were not true and that he would look at a strategy to address any concerns when the school goes on Spring Break beginning April 15th.

"We continue to try to promote within our school district, diversity."

The school district is working the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, the Lewiston Police Department, and New York State Police to determine if any of the languages in the flyer is potentially threatening to students, faculty, and staff.

When 2 On Your Side Reached out to the Lewiston Police Department and the Niagara County District Attorney's office, a representative was not available for comment.

The full text of the statement from the Lewiston-Porter Central School district can be found below.