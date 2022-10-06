Lewiston Police warn residents of new Amazon scam alert

Callers pose as Amazon representatives who then transfer you to a U.S. Marshals Agent and ask you to transfer money to pay fines.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around.

They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.

After that, the caller was ordered to tell no one about the call, contact no one, and to transfer money for the alleged fines he owed.

The caller followed through with instructions, but contacted the Lewiston Police Department, which was able to intercept the package at a UPS location in California. They were able to return the money to the caller.

The address that the caller was told to send the money to was a vacant address. Police in California were notified of the incident and say they are currently receiving 10-15 calls a day regarding similar incidents.