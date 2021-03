Officers were called to Black Nose Spring Road where more than 30 plastic bottles were found on the road.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are turning to social media to track down a dump truck that lost part of their load.

Officers were called to Black Nose Spring Road where more than 30 plastic bottles were found on the road.

Witnesses told police they saw the items fall off of a yellow dump truck that was driving in the area just before 11 a.m.