Lewiston Police holds car seat check during Child Passenger Safety Week

No appointments are needed for the event occurring on Saturday from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. The City of Tonawanda Police will also be holding a car seat check Saturday.

The Police Department is holding a car seat check with certified car seat technicians to make sure seats are properly installed on Saturday at the police department at 4059 Creek Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.