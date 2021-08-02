Lewiston Police details icy conditions which may have contributed to fatal sledding accident

Lewiston Police describe the windy and icy conditions Saturday, before a teen and a 3 year old, went down on a sledding tube, crashing into a tree.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — We’re learning more about the investigation into the death of a Niagara County teen who died in a sledding accident over the weekend.

A day of fun turned tragic after a 16-year-old girl died from injuries she suffered in a sledding accident.



"Our heart goes out and our prayers go out obviously to the family but also to the first responders they're traumatized from something like this as well," said Chief Frank Previte of Lewiston Police.



Lewiston Police now confirm that Renee Hill, seen in a Go Fund Me page, raising funds for her funeral costs, is the teen who died in the sledding accident at Clyde Burmaster Park in Lewiston. Hill is from the Tuscarora Nation in the Town of Lewiston.

Police say around 10 o'clock Saturday morning, she and a three-year-old boy were going down a hill, which police describe as icy.



"The tube, the sledding tube. that they were on at one point began to rotate and unfortunately, they ended up striking a tree down at the bottom, the 16-year-old was semi-conscious when the officers arrived and was able to actually speak with them and EMS and she was subsequently transported," Previte said.



Police tell us Hill, who suffered a laceration to the back of her head, died on the way to Oshei Children's hospital. The boy, who police believe may be a cousin of Hill's, suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Oshei.



REPORTER: Was there a larger group there or was it just them two?