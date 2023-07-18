Lewiston man killed in UTV accident in Niagara County

The driver was heading south on a grassy path when it hit a ditch, which caused it to roll over.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly UTV accident that took place last week.

On Friday, July 14, state troopers responded to a UTV collision in a grass field off of Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara.

The driver was heading south on a grassy path when it hit a ditch, which caused it to roll over.

The passenger, Veron Mt. Pleasant, 42, who was not buckled in and then was ejected during the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.