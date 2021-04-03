Lewiston man injured when car strikes tractor-trailer in Niagara Falls

The man driving the sedan was extracted from the vehicle. He refused medical treatment for his head injuries at the scene.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Lewiston man was injured Wednesday when his sedan struck a tractor-trailer in Niagara Falls.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of Lockport Road, east of Hyde Park Boulevard, when the tractor-trailer was making a left turn unto RUS Industries.

The man driving the westbound sedan was extracted from the vehicle by members of the Town of Niagara Active Hose Company. He refused medical treatment for his head injuries at the scene, according to the a Niagara Falls spokesperson.

New York State Police helped inspect the tractor-trailer, and Niagara Police and he Niagara Falls Fire Department were also on the scene.