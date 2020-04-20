LEWISTON, N.Y. — On Monday organizers from the Lewiston GardenFest announced that they would be canceling the event for 2020 amid the coronaviurs pandemic.

Chairperson Judy Talarico said the decision was made with the health and safety of attendees and volunteers in mind.

"This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration our volunteer organizing committee feels forgoing this year’s event is in the best interest of the health and safety of our festival attendees and vendors," Talarico said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Village of Lewiston to celebrate our 15th Lewiston GardenFest in June 2021."

