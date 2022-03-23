'Let's Go Buffalo!' Little People proceeds total $700K

Fisher-Price, Wegmans and the Buffalo Bills presented a check Tuesday to The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Proceeds from the sale of Fisher-Price 'Let's Go Buffalo' Little People will go a long way to help the little people at Oishei Children's Hospital.

The East Aurora-based toy company, along with Wegmans and the Buffalo Bills, turned over a check Tuesday worth $700,000 to The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

The set included four Little People figures, including quarterback Josh Allen and Coach Sean McDermott, along with two fans in Bills apparel.

The funds will continue to ensure access to high-quality health care for the moms, kids and babies of WNY.