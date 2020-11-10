Letchworth State Park reports gate closures, delays Sunday

CASTILE, N.Y. — Letchworth State Park has been a busy place this fall as people aim to enjoy the fall foliage and get out of their houses during the pandemic.
With the October holiday weekend, Letchworth says it expects delays and gate closures, "especially during peak visitation hours," which are from noon to 5 p.m.
The park says that as of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, parking lots south of the Castile Gate (6787 County Road 38) were full. The park decided to close its Portageville Gate (6849 Park Road, in Castile) temporarily as of 10:45 a.m.
On Saturday, Letchworth had experienced 'high visitor density' that resulted in the park closing to incoming traffic at 12:30 p.m.
The park offered a few tips and reminders for those hoping to visit during the holiday weekend:
- The annual Letchworth Arts and Crafts Show has been canceled
- The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily
- Letchworth sees its' highest attendance from noon until 4 p.m., so visiting on a weekday or outside these hours is best
- The Upper/Middle Falls and Glen Iris Area closes periodically due to its popularity
- Photographers are not allowed to operate drones, unless they have a permit from the park office
- Respect the stone walls and barriers of the park