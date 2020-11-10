Letchworth State Park reports gate closures, delays Sunday

With the October holiday weekend, Letchworth says it expects delays and gate closures, "especially during peak visitation hours," which are from noon to 5 p.m.

CASTILE, N.Y. — Letchworth State Park has been a busy place this fall as people aim to enjoy the fall foliage and get out of their houses during the pandemic.

The park says that as of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, parking lots south of the Castile Gate (6787 County Road 38) were full. The park decided to close its Portageville Gate (6849 Park Road, in Castile) temporarily as of 10:45 a.m.

On Saturday, Letchworth had experienced 'high visitor density' that resulted in the park closing to incoming traffic at 12:30 p.m.

The park offered a few tips and reminders for those hoping to visit during the holiday weekend: