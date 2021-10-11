Less than 1,000 spots left for this year's Turkey Trot

Race capacity is limited so organizers are urging people to sign up soon to secure their spot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're deciding whether or not to run in this year's 126th annual Turkey Trot, you might want to make up your mind sooner rather than later.

Organizers announced Wednesday less than 1,000 spots remain to take part in the oldest consecutively run footrace in North America. Your $42 entry fee includes all processing fees and a commemorative t-shirt.

Race capacity is limited. Pre-race packet pickup will take place Monday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday Nov. 24 at the Independent Health Family Branch Y located at 150 Tech Drive in Amherst near the ECC North Campus. However, if you cannot run in person, you can participate in the virtual Turkey Trot between Thursday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 28.

As always, in-race participants are invited to take part in the Annual Costume Contest before the event. Contestants need to be ready to take the stage in front of the Delaware Family YMCA at 8:25 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for best group and individual costumes.